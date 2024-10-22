Filip Jorgensen injury latest: Potential return date, Chelsea's stance amid FA protocol
Filip Jorgensen is hoping to be ready to return to the Chelsea side for their Conference League fixture against Panathinaikos on Thursday.
The Chelsea goalkeeper was not part of the club's matchday squad which lost to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.
Robert Sanchez, who is Chelsea's starting goalkeeper in the Premier League, was backed up by veteran Marcus Bettinelli on the bench at Anfield.
Despite head coach Enzo Maresca's continued public defence of Sanchez, the Spaniard has faced heavy scrutiny for several of his performances this season, which could leave the door open for Jorgensen to provide the Chelsea boss with a selection headache.
Here is the latest on Jorgensen's potential availability for Thursday's European tie in Athens.
Why Chelsea left Jorgensen out of squad against Liverpool
As reported by the Daily Mail, Jorgensen was not included in Chelsea's match-day squad to face Liverpool on Sunday due to suspected concussion.
The goalkeeper, who joined from Villarreal in the summer transfer window, was replaced in Denmark U21s 2-0 victory over Iceland after colliding with a team-mate.
Jorgensen has shown 'no adverse symptoms' after returning to Chelsea training but Enzo Maresca's side are still following FA's return-to-play protocols, meaning that the 22-year old missed out on the Blues' trip to Anfield.
Potential return date
While Chelsea are yet to provide an update on Jorgensen, Maresca is set to speak to the press ahead of the Blues' Conference League clash against Panathanaikos on Thursday.
Jorgensen's return could depend on him passing each stage of the FA's return-to-play protocols. Therefore, there is a chance that he could return to the line-up on Thursday.
Which goalkeepers Chelsea have available to face Panathinaikos
If Jorgensen misses out on the squad to face Panathinaikos, Chelsea could have just one senior goalkeeper available for their upcoming clash.
Sanchez would be likely to start in Greece, with youngsters Lucas Bergstrom and Max Merrick potentially travelling.
Bettinelli, who was an unused substitute against Liverpool, is not registered for the Blues' squad in the Conference League.
Chelsea will be hoping that Jorgensen will be available to travel with his team-mates to Greece, having started every one of their Conference League clashes so far this season.