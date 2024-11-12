Fofana, Gusto, Colwill, Palmer: Why Chelsea quartet have withdrawn from international duty
Chelsea will welcome back four players to their Cobham training base after their withdrawals from international duty.
After drawing 1-1 to Arsenal in the Premier League, the Chelsea squad separated for the November international break, which saw a large number of Blues players earn call-ups.
Among those, Wesley Fofana was included in the France senior side, while Malo Gusto earned a selection spot in the Under-21s.
Levi Colwill and Cole Palmer were selected by interim Lee Carsley's England squad, along with team-mate Noni Madueke.
However, Fofana, Gusto, Colwill and Palmer will not take any part for their countries this month after withdrawing from their respective camps to return to Chelsea.
But why have the Chelsea quartet withdrawn?
Wesley Fofana
The 23-year-old underwent tests in London on Monday and it was decided by all parties that no risks should be taken on the central defender's knee.
In a statement, the French Football Federation confirmed: "The Chelsea FC defender has been experiencing recurring pain in his left knee, which requires treatment following the Chelsea-Arsenal match on Sunday in the English Premier League.
"Didier Deschamps, after speaking with the player on Monday morning, as well as with the Blues' doctor, Franck Le Gall, confirmed Wesley Fofana's absence and decided to call up Benjamin Pavard, the Inter Milan defender, to replace him."
Malo Gusto
Gusto's withdrawal was confirmed on Tuesday by French outlet Le Parisien, who revealed the 21-year-old has left the France Under-21s camp to return to Chelsea.
The nature of any potential injury is unclear, however Chelsea are likely to just be taking precautions since Gusto received medical treatment against Arsenal at the weekend.
Levi Colwill and Cole Palmer
England confirmed on Monday that Colwill and Palmer were among eight England players to leave camp.
"Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Cole Palmer, Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka are all unavailable," an England statement read.
Palmer has been suffering with a knock, though did manage to get through the full 90 minutes against Arsenal. He was seen limping away leaving Stamford Bridge, with head coach Enzo Maresca confirming the 22-year-old did experience some pain, however it wasn't thought to be serious.
"I don't think we took any risks," insisted Maresca on Palmer. "For sure, he was a doubt until the end."
He added: "Yeah, he is painful now but it doesn't look (like) something important."
Chelsea look to be protecting their players from injury as much as possible, in a bid to avoid returning to their torrid injury fortunes of last season.