Fofana says he wants to repay Chelsea teammate for what he did during his injury spell

Wesley Fofana highlighted that Levi Colwill was among the Chelsea teammates who made him feel welcome during his long injury spell, and how he wants to repay the kindness.

Fofana has undoubtedly experienced some bad luck with injuries throughout his career. Since the 2023/24 season, he has missed over 80 Chelsea games due to cruciate ligament and hamstring injuries.

The win over West Ham earlier this season was his first appearance for Chelsea in over five months, and he has played three more games since then.

He admitted that it was tough, but he is also grateful that his Chelsea teammates made the recovery period feel a lot more enjoyable.

"When I (was) back in training, I saw that everyone help me," the France international told Chelsea's in-house media team when speaking about his injury recovery.

"You know, when you come back, it's a little bit hard. Sometimes you lose easy balls, but everyone is behind you, (saying) 'Let's go, it's nothing. It's normal. We're behind you.'

"If I missed my pass, someone was doing everything to retake the ball.

"It's good because you feel like you're with good guys, and you can come back easy."

Fofana said that while he is friends with everyone in the squad, he is closer to certain a group of players, such as the French guys and centre-backs, Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Trevoh Chalobah.

Now that Colwill is going through a similar situation, Fofana is keen on helping him, too.

"It's the same for Levi, with the injury," Fofana explained.

"I know how he feels because I went through the same injury. When I see him every morning, I know that inside, it's hard for him.

"Last season he played almost every game and performed incredibly. When you (go through) this, you have this (question), 'Why me?'

"But every morning you see him, he smiles, he's happy, and you talk to him."

Unfortunately for Fofana, he suffered a concussion when helping Chelsea make a comeback against Lincoln in the third round of the Carabao Cup last Tuesday.

He is expected to be out for only a few games, though, so hopefully it does not have such a big impact on his match sharpness.

While for Colwill, it remains unclear when he will be able to make a return, but he is expected to miss the majority of the season after undergoing successful ACL surgery.