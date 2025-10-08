Frank Lampard gives verdict on Moises Caicedo's hot Chelsea form

Frank Lampard understands why people are comparing Chelsea star Moises Caicedo to club icons Claude Makelele and N'Golo Kante.

Since joining Chelsea in 2023, Caicedo has established himself as a key player under both Mauricio Pochettino and Enzo Maresca.

He is always one of the first names on the team sheet, and last season, he featured in each of Chelsea's 38 Premier League games, which says a lot about his importance to the team.

Given his role as a defensive midfielder, there have naturally been comparisons with Makelele and Kante, who played similar roles incredibly well for Chelsea.

Even Lampard said he could see some similarities.

IMAGO / Focus Images

"They (Kante and Makelele) were both amazing," Lampard told talkSPORT.

"I played with Maka obviously, and he was a different type to N'Golo, because N'Golo could really get around, whereas Maka basically sat in front a lot.

"But I see because of the style of play, he (Caicedo) can do the Makelele break-up stuff really, really well, close down space really quickly.

"Now he's shown last season and this, that he's got the sort of Kante bits in his game because N'Golo could do that, could arrive at the edge of the box and score.

"What he's got to do now is just turn out consistently for the next season and hopefully try and win things with Chelsea.

IMAGO / Visionhaus

"It (the comparison) makes sense, he's doing really well."

As Lampard said, Caicedo is doing really well at the moment.

The Ecuador international is leading the Premier League in tackles (28) and interceptions (18) so far this term, and is the joint-top scorer at Chelsea alongside midfield partner Enzo Fernandez.

More impressively, given his defensive output, anyone would expect Caicedo to foul a lot, but he just does not.

He made just seven fouls in seven Premier League games, with only one resulting in a yellow card.