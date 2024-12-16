Chelsea make progress over front-of-shirt sponsor as potential options revealed
Chelsea are close to completing a deal, and could soon announce a new front of shirt sponsor, with ‘four or five' options, according to reports.
The Blues have been without a sponsor on their jerseys so far this season, with fans wondering if they would get a new sponsor at all this s
Last season, Chelsea played the first seven matches of the campaign without a sponsor as questions loomed as to who would appear on the front of their shirts before Infinite Athlete completed a deal at the end of September for the 2023/24 season.
With Infinite Athlete's deal expiring at the end of the campaign, Chelsea were without any branding on the front of their kits going into the 2024-25 season, with fans purchasing jerseys with a plain top.
While many fans are delighted with the look of this year's kits, it looks like they won't be able to buy their jerseys without a front-of-shirt sponsor for much longer.
As reported by The Daily Mail, Chelsea are closing in on a deal which will see a sponsor appear on their shirts for the remainder of the season.
Five potential sponsors have been loosely reported, with the article stating that there are 'around three airlines and two tech companies are battling it out'.
Furthermore, highers ups at Chelsea are said to have believed that they could attract a better sponsorship offer than those that were being offered at the beginning of the season.
It looks like this is true, with Enzo Maresca's side thriving as they sit second in the Premier League, and sponsors are now competing for the spot on the front of the kit.
While it remains to be seen as to who will win the battle for the sponsorship, Maresca's men are focused on the work they must do on the pitch.
The Italian will be hoping that he can lift his first title as Blues boss in his maiden season as Chelsea sit top of the Conference League.
The Blues are also second in the Premier League and while Maresca has downplayed their chances of lifting the domestic title, Chelsea are one of the most in-form teams in the league.