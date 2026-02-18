Future Blues signing set to return to Portugal after recovery at Chelsea training ground

Geovany Quenda is hoping to return to Sporting CP in March after spending the last few weeks in recovery from a fractured metatarsal at Chelsea's training ground, according to reports.

Quenda sustained a serious fracture to the fifth metatarsal of his right foot during Sporting's 1-1 derby draw with Benfica in early December.

He underwent successful surgery for the injury in London and has spent a large part of his recovery at Chelsea's training ground in Cobham.

This also gives the 18-year-old the opportunity to familiarise himself with his future club ahead of his expected summer move.

Instagram / gquenda07

In March last year, Chelsea and Sporting previously signed a pre-agreement worth £40m for the transfer of the young winger, which will take place in July 2026.

It is therefore easy to see why Chelsea have been so invested in his recovery progress.

Prior to his injury, Quenda had featured 20 times for Sporting this season across all competitions, in which he also bagged five goals and six assists.

IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Sporting would obviously hope to have Quenda back in the team as soon as possible, given that they are currently in a fierce title race for Liga Portugal.

They currently sit second in the league, just four points behind league leaders Porto.

According to the BBC, Quenda hopes to return to the pitch in March, which suggests he is already in the final stages of his recovery at Chelsea's training ground.

Quenda is a left-footed winger who primarily operates on the right flank, but is versatile enough to play on the left.

Considering Chelsea's left wing issues due to Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens' inconsistent performances, Quenda's summer arrival could provide a solution.