Future Chelsea signing Emmanuel Emegha reacts to being suspended by Strasbourg

RC Strasbourg have suspended incoming Chelsea striker Emmanuel Emegha from the team ahead of the weekend's match for failing to "comply with the club's values".

Emegha, whose transfer to Chelsea next summer was announced in September, is currently the Strasbourg captain and one of their best players, so the decision came as a surprise to many.

The 22-year-old will be excluded from Strasbourg's trip to Toulouse on Saturday, but will be back in the team right after.

"Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace have decided to suspend Emmanuel Emegha for the next Ligue 1 match on Saturday, December 6, in Toulouse," the official statement from the club reads.

"This decision was taken following the player's recent failure to comply with the club's values, expectations, and rules.

"Emmanuel remains an important member of our team, who has always given his all for the club on the pitch.

"He will be reinstated to the squad after this match."

IMAGO / Bildbyran

Earlier in November, Emegha gave an interview to Dutch outlet Sportnieuws, in which he spoke about hardly knowing anything about Strasbourg when he first joined the club in the summer of 2023.

"When my agent came up with this club, I didn't even know where it was," the striker said about his move from Sturm Graz to Strasbourg.

"I thought it was in Germany. Now everyone knows where the club is, and I'm proud to be part of it."

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Emegha was summoned by club president Marc Keller to a meeting, which was also attended by head coach Liam Rosenior and sporting director David Weir.

The report claims that it was later explained to him that he could not say these kinds of things, and Emegha understood the message, without being offended.

His captain's armband is reportedly not called into question as well.

Emegha might have just told an honest story from his perspective, but it is easy to see why some people would find it offensive to the club.

Emegha's reaction to his suspension

Responding to the suspension on social media, Emegha apologised and promised to show his support for the team this weekend despite the suspension.

"I accept and understand the club's decision to suspend me for this weekend," Emegha posted on Instagram.

"I'm 22 years old, I've made mistakes and I know I still have a lot to learn.

"I have to learn from this. I know I need to do better, and I will do better, on the pitch and off it, to represent the club. That's important to me.

"I want to make it clear that I never intended to hurt anyone. On Saturday, I'll be behind the team like a supporter at 200 per cent."