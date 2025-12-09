Alejandro Garnacho insisted that he has no regrets in leaving Manchester United, as he shared Enzo Fernandez's role in convincing him to join Chelsea in the summer.

It has been a relatively slow start for the 21-year-old at Stamford Bridge since he arrived at the club in late August for a deal reportedly worth £40m.

This was rather expected, however, given his lack of involvement in the pre-season with Chelsea due to his late move and Manchester United after falling out of favour with former head coach Ruben Amorim.

The young winger has made it clear that moving to Chelsea was not a difficult decision to make.

IMAGO / Visionhaus

"Sometimes in life, you have to change things to, maybe, take a step forward or to improve as a player," the Argentina international said when asked about his decision to leave Manchester United during Monday's press conference.

"Yeah, I think it was the right moment, and also the right club. So, it was an easy decision."

Asked if he had any regrets about the way he left Old Trafford, he responded: "No."

Garnacho also admitted that compatriot Enzo Fernandez played a big part in his decision to join Chelsea.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"I spoke with him during the summer," he explained about Fernandez's role in his transfer.

"He helped me a lot. I know him, of course, from the national team.

"He was a big part of the deal because he pushed (me) also, and yeah, I'm happy to work with him because we're really close."

Garnacho has made 14 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, nine of which were as a starter, and has two goals and two assists so far.

He has yet to cement himself as the first-choice left winger at the club, with Enzo Maresca opting to continue to rotate him with fellow summer signing Jamie Gittens.