Garnacho sends Chelsea fans message ahead of potential Stamford Bridge debut

Chelsea summer signing Alejandro Garnacho shared his excitement ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old joined the Blues last month from Manchester United for £40m, with the Red Devils retaining a 10 per cent sell-on clause.

He has since made three appearances in a Chelsea shirt, including as a starter in Tuesday's Carabao Cup third-round win over Lincoln City.

However, given Chelsea have played four away matches in a row this month, Garnacho has yet to make an appearance at Stamford Bridge since the move.

The upcoming Brighton game could be his chance and he is clearly looking forward to it.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"Happy to be in the next round," the Argentina international posted on social media after Chelsea secured a comeback 2-1 win over Lincoln.

"Can't wait to see you at home on Saturday."

Alejandro Garnacho on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/v1PAjrjjxH — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) September 24, 2025

It was interesting to see that Garnacho, who started on the left against Lincoln, could be seen operating on the right in the middle of the game, swapping positions with Jamie Gittens.

Both Garnacho and Gittens prefer to be playing on the left, of course, so head coach Enzo Maresca might have wanted to give both some time to impress in their best position.

That said, Garnacho is more of a goalscoring threat than a crosser, so being on the right usually makes him less effective as a right-footed attacker.

Fortunately for him, though, most of the other wingers, such as Estevao, Pedro Neto, and even Cole Palmer are all left-footed and thrive while playing on the right.

This would only help Garnacho's case in the fierce competition for the attacking starting spots under Maresca.