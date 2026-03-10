'Get into trouble' - Axel Disasi makes honest admission about 'tough' period at Chelsea

Axel Disasi has opened up about the tough period he had as an outcast at Chelsea before joining West Ham on loan in the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old was part of a two-man exiled group at Chelsea, alongside Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea and Sterling agreed terms for a mutual contract termination, while Disasi joined West Ham on loan until the end of the season, for a reported £1.7m fee.

Since the move, Disasi has gone from not playing any competitive match for Chelsea this season to featuring in seven out of West Ham's last seven games, six of which as a starter.

After West Ham's FA Cup fifth-round win over Brentford on Monday, Disasi commented on his first half of the season at Chelsea.

Cole Palmer laughing and joking with Reece James as Axel Disasi returns to Chelsea training! 😆 pic.twitter.com/vnvHFLqSWX — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) January 20, 2026

"If I say everything, maybe I will get into trouble, but it was tough," the centre-back told Sky Sports.

"It was very tough to be watching every single week, every single weekend, the games on the TV.

"I was just working, waiting for my time, and that's why now I'm just enjoying because I know what it feels like to be in front of the TV and not on the pitch.

"I learned to be more patient, to stay professional, even if the circumstances were hard. I had the help of my family, and they helped me a lot to stay in good shape.

"I try to enjoy every moment because I know it's not guaranteed."

Disasi's contract at Chelsea runs until the summer of 2029, and since reports suggest his loan terms at West Ham do not contain an option or obligation to buy, there is a possibility that he may have to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

That said, his strong performance so far at West Ham in their bid to escape relegation would only help attract potential suitors ahead of the summer transfer window.

It is also great to see that the centre-back is clearly enjoying his football again.

"At the moment, I'm on the pitch, it's very nice," Disasi said about playing regularly at West Ham.

"All the players want to be on the pitch. Everyone knows, before, it was not the case for me, but I'm just enjoying being on the pitch.

"Here, as well, I find a very friendly atmosphere, and I really enjoy it."