Three Chelsea players have made the 25-man nomination list for the 2025 Golden Boy award.

The annual award is given by Italian outlet Tuttosport to exciting young talents based in Europe under the age of 21.

For this edition, only those who were born on or after January 1, 2005, are considered for the award.

Tuttosport released the list of the top 25 nominees, which consisted of a 20-man shortlist and five wild cards for the latest edition on Wednesday, and Chelsea duo Estevao Willian and Jorrel Hato are in it, as well as on-loan centre-back Mamadou Sarr.

Estevao, who has proved to be an important player for Chelsea since his arrival in the summer, is an obvious choice for the list.

The Brazil international's recent performance for the club and the national team will also only help him place higher in the final ranking.

IMAGO / News Images

Similarly, Hato was already an established starter for Ajax before joining Chelsea in the summer.

While the 19-year-old has yet to cement himself as a regular starter at Chelsea, he has still featured five times in all competitions for Chelsea, three of which were in the first eleven.

Mamadou Sarr, who is currently on loan at Strasbourg after joining Chelsea on an eight-year deal in the summer, has also been nominated as well.

In addition to these three, Geovany Quenda, who has been confirmed to join Chelsea next summer from Sporting CP, is another player on the Golden Boy Award list.

The 18-year-old remains at Sporting for this season, and has already had one goal and four assists for the Portuguese side from 10 appearances in all competitions.

IMAGO / Giuseppe Maffia

No Chelsea player has won the Golden Boy Award since its inception in 2003, with Barcelona dominating with three winners in the last four years; Pedri, Gavi, and most recently, Lamine Yamal.

Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Levi Colwill were among Chelsea representatives on the shortlists in previous years.

The 20-man Golden Boy 2025 shortlist:

Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona)

Desire Doue (PSG)

Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid)

Kenan Yildiz (Juventus)

Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)

Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG)

Arda Guler (Real Madrid)

Franco Mastantuono (Real Madrid)

Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)

Jorrel Hato (Chelsea)

Geovany Quenda (Sporting CP)

Estevao (Chelsea)

Leny Yoro (Manchester United)

Senny Mayulu (PSG)

Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City)

Eliesse Ben Seghir (Bayer Leverkusen)

Victor Froholdt (Porto)

Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham)

Archie Gray (Tottenham)

Mamadou Sarr (Strasbourg)

