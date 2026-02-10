'Got me angrier' - Rosenior questions refereeing decision in Chelsea's draw vs Leeds

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has called the refereeing and VAR decision to allow Leeds United's equaliser despite an apparent handball in the build-up "unacceptable".

It was a frustrating result for Chelsea, who lost a two-goal lead and had to share points with Leeds with a 2-2 draw on Tuesday.

Rosenior admitted that Moises Caicedo's foul that led to Leeds' first goal and Josh Acheampong's hesitation that resulted in the equaliser are something Chelsea need to "eliminate" from their game.

However, he still believed that if there was a contact between the ball and Jayden Bogle in the build-up to Leeds' equaliser, Rosenior insisted that the goal should not have stood.

IMAGO / APL

"At the time I did (think it was a handball), but I haven't seen it (back)," the Chelsea head coach told TNT Sports after the game when asked about the incident.

"The rule is if there's any contact with his hand, it should be disallowed.

"But I haven't seen it back to make that judgment."

IMAGO / APL

TNT Sports reporter, Olivia Buzaglo, then told Rosenior that the commentary described the ruling as non-deliberate handball, and the Chelsea head coach was clearly not happy to hear that.

"The rule is the rule," Rosenior responded.

"From my understanding, if there's any handball in the lead-up to a goal, it should be disallowed.

"So, if they've said that (it was not a deliberate handball), someone explain the rules to me because they need to help the referee.

"You saying that (they deemed it an unintentional handball) just got me angrier, because that's unacceptable if they've come up with that judgment."

To be fair, the official ruling from the Premier League did not mention anything about non-deliberate handball.

"The referee’s call of goal to Leeds United was checked and confirmed by VAR – with there deemed to be no handball offence by Bogle in the build-up," the Premier League's statement on the incident reads.

#CHELEE – 73’



The referee’s call of goal to Leeds United was checked and confirmed by VAR – with there deemed to be no handball offence by Bogle in the build-up. — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) February 10, 2026

Rosenior's frustration is very understandable, considering the disappointing result, which could prove decisive in the race for Champions League spots.

Chelsea remain fifth in the Premier League table, with a five-point gap to Liverpool in sixth.

The latter, however, could shorten the gap to just two points if they manage to beat Sunderland away on Wednesday.