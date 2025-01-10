Graham Potter sends Chelsea ownership message after West Ham head coach unveiling
Graham Potter is back in management after accepting the West Ham job following his Chelsea departure in April 2023.
The 49-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with West Ham to succeed Julen Lopetegui, who was dismissed earlier this week.
Potter waited patiently for his next opportunity after leaving Chelsea just under two years ago, and believes the West Ham job is the right fit for his next chapter in management.
“I am delighted to be here," he told West Ham's in-house media. "It was important to me that I waited until a job came along that I felt was right for me, and equally that I was the right fit for the Club I am joining. That is the feeling I have with West Ham United."
Potter has been joined by Bruno and Billy Reid in east London, both of whom were involved in his set-up at Chelsea having left Brighton & Hove Albion.
It ended amicably between Potter and the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership when they agreed to part company at Chelsea. It was a heavy investment gone wrong following the £20m in compensation paid to Brighton for Potter and his backroom team's services.
"On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea," Eghbali and Boehly said following the decision to sack Potter. "We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome."
Potter's first game in charge of West Ham will come on Friday night away to Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round. He will hope to get off to a winning start, but the Hammers will be firm underdogs to progress into the fourth round.
During his media unveiling, Potter had a message for the Chelsea owners after returning to management, insisting his time at Stamford Bridge has made him a 'better person' despite it not being a successful stint.
“Life is about taking the successes, accepting the setbacks and accepting the defeats," Potter told reporters. "Accepting the mistakes and dealing with it and making you stronger. That's part of who we are.
"I think I'm a better person now for the experience [at Chelsea], a better coach for the experience and well rested.”