Young Chelsea defender Harrison Murray-Campbell has spoken about being mentored by John Terry in the academy and the taste of first-team football under Enzo Maresca.

Murray-Campbell joined Chelsea as an Under-8 and is now an important part of the club's Under-23s and Under-21s.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut for Chelsea in December last year, as a substitute in the Conference League win over Shamrock Rovers.

Having also represented England Under-20s, the versatile defender has even had the chance to train with the senior team under Thomas Tuchel last month.

Having worked closely with Terry at the Chelsea academy has likely helped him grow as a player.

"The player I look up to most is probably John Terry," he told Rising Ballers x Hollister when speaking about his inspiration.

"He's a legend at Chelsea Football Club. He's close to me now, kind of my mentor, and we have similar traits.

"He wasn't the strongest or the quickest, but the way he read the game and stuff like that... he's good on the ball with both feet.

"I think I can see traits in his game that I've got in my game as well."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

While Murray-Campbell has yet to make another senior appearance for Chelsea, he takes part in the first-team training session from time to time.

"One of the biggest lessons I've learned since stepping into the senior environment is winning," he explained.

"Obviously, being at Chelsea, it's a winning club, you know, the Champions League, the Premier League, FA Cups, all of that.

"I think they drive it from top to bottom, from the first team down to the Under-9s, they drive that winning mentality.

"So I think it's been drilled into us since we were young enough. Being here since a kid, it's now part of my personal (attributes)."