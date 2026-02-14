'He's world class' - Liam Rosenior puzzled by online criticism towards Chelsea star

Liam Rosenior has made his view clear regarding online criticism Chelsea winger Pedro Neto had faced before his hat-trick display in Friday's 4-0 FA Cup win over Hull City.

Pedro Neto is certainly an interesting attacker.

He has never been a player that produces a lot of output, but he offers a lot to the team to the point that he is consistently one of the first names on the team sheet under both Enzo Maresca and Rosenior.

This baffles some people, who put a lot of emphasis on goals and assists, and this has led to a lot of negative comments on the winger online.

Bear in mind that Pedro Neto had not made any direct goal contributions in his last eight appearances across all competitions before Hull City, so some of the fan frustration is somewhat justifiable.

However, Rosenior has made it clear that he sees the Portugal international as an invaluable piece to his plans at Chelsea.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

"No, I'm not aware of it," Rosenior said in his post-match conference when asked if he knew Pedro Neto had faced some criticism online prior to this game.

"I don't know why that would be the case because Pedro Neto brings us so many different qualities that you need.

"For me, he's a world-class player.

"He's a world-class winger, and what I love about him, as talented as he is and as gifted as he is, which he showed today, what he sacrifices for the team at times is top.

"He's going to be really, really important for us for where I think we can get to and what we can achieve for the rest of the season."

IMAGO / Every Second Media

It is worth mentioning that Pedro Neto has the fourth-most goal contributions (five goals and three assists) among Chelsea players.

Additionally, Pedro Neto offers a lot of flexibility for Chelsea tactically.

The 25-year-old has now played as a left winger, right winger, a centre forward, and, against Hull, a number 10, this season alone.