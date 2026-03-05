How Chelsea can achieve successful season as Liam Rosenior delivers Champions League claim

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has described what the club would consider a "successful" season amid fierce competition for top-five spots in the Premier League.

The Blues have climbed back to fifth in the Premier League table following a crucial 4-1 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Obviously, the fight is far from over.

Chelsea are only ahead of sixth-placed Liverpool on goal difference and remain three points behind Manchester United and Villa in third and fourth, respectively.

Rosenior admitted that the race for the top five spots will determine the season for Chelsea.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"A successful season for this club has to be qualify for the Champions League, it has to be," Rosenior said earlier this week before the win at Villa Park.

"That’s the level of club that this club is. Where we are, we still have a very, very good chance of achieving that.

"Also, to win a trophy would be amazing, and I think it’s something that is achievable."

While Rosenior did not mention it, the Champions League qualification affects more than just the stature of the club.

Champions League revenues occupy a big chunk of the participants' annual income, including Chelsea.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

To put it into perspective, The Telegraph recently claimed that Chelsea have earned an estimated £80m from the Champions League for reaching the round of 16.

Additionally, it would be much harder to attract talent from all over the world in the transfer market without Champions League football.

Rosenior also mentioned the possibility of winning a trophy, with Chelsea still competing in the FA Cup and the Champions League.

The former is arguably a more feasible target, and Chelsea will visit Wrexham on Saturday for a fifth-round tie in the competition.