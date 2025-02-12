How many Chelsea matches Nicolas Jackson could miss due to hamstring injury - potential return date revealed
Chelsea could be without Nicolas Jackson for up to two months after scans confirmed the extent of his hamstring injury.
The 23-year-old will be sidelined until after the March international break at least after suffering damage to his hamstring following a scan on Wednesday, as revealed by Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph.
Chelsea's 'worst fears' were realised despite head coach Enzo Maresca's initial belief Jackson's absence would only be temporary and he'd be in contention to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Friday night.
Jackson was forced off against West Ham earlier this month and he will not return for the Blues until April, with Chelsea's first game currently scheduled for April 2 against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
Maresca will be without a recognised centre-forward for the foreseeable future since Spaniard Marc Guiu is also absent because of injury. Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer are likely to be given the responsibilities of leading the Chelsea attack in their absence.
The Chelsea head coach may also be tempted to look to the club's academy as an alternative should he trust the club's young stars.
What games will Nicolas Jackson miss due to a hamstring injury?
The Senegal international will miss at least seven games in all competitions if he does return at the beginning of April.
Jackson will miss five Premier League fixtures against Brighton, Aston Villa, Southampton, Leicester City and Arsenal. He will also be unavailable for the Conference League last-16 which takes place in March.
February 14: Brighton & Hove Albion (a) - Premier League
February 22: Aston Villa (a) - Premier League
February 25: Southampton (h) - Premier League
March 6: Conference League last-16 1st leg
March 9: Leicester City (h) - Premier League
March 13: Conference League last-16 2nd leg
March 16: Arsenal (a) - Premier League
The decision to not bring in another centre-forward during the January transfer window is now coming to hurt Chelsea, who will have to continue their bid for Champions League qualification and silverware without Jackson, who's now going to miss a crucial period of the season.