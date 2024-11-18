How Romelu Lukaku played important role to help Romeo Lavia overcome 'difficult' Chelsea injury absence
Romeo Lavia is finally finding his feet at Chelsea as a regular in the first-team since arriving from Southampton, however it's been far from smooth sailing.
The 20-year-old signed a seven-year contract in a deal worth up to £58m in the summer of 2023. Lavia was forced to wait to make his debut, and his only appearance during the 2023/24 campaign, until December following injury.
Lavia sustained a significant ankle injury in training and was sidelined until December, which saw him play just 32 minutes against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. He picked up a hamstring injury and it ruled him out for the remainder of the season.
It was a disappointing debut season at Stamford Bridge for Lavia and many months on the sidelines meant the Belgium international endured many difficult moments.
Lavia has overcome his injury problems this season to feature seven times for Chelsea in all competitions under new head coach Enzo Maresca, who has signalled his intent for the youngster to become a Premier League regular in midfield for the Blues.
The mental strength for players whilst out injured, particularly for a lengthy period of time, is put to the test. Players are forced to rely on others to keep them going and motivated, and Lavia had individuals around him who did just that.
One player who offered his support was fellow Belgian Romelu Lukaku, who finally departed Chelsea on sour terms over the summer.
Lukaku was in constant communication with Lavia, who labelled the forward as a 'big brother', and played an extremely important role during his rehabilitation.
In an interview with HLN, Lavia said: “I had some difficult moments last season, because I was struggling from one injury to the next. It is hard to always have to start from scratch. It was good that I could count on the support of my family and friends.
“Romelu would send a message on a regular basis. Just to ask how things were going, how far I was with my rehabilitation. Simple things, but oh so important. That does him credit, I really consider him a big brother and he is the natural leader of this group."
Lavia will hope to retain his place in the Chelsea against Leicester City in the Premier League. However, he will be focused on ensuring he's fully fit after missing both of Belgium's matches during the November international break due to picking up a minor hamstring issue against Arsenal.