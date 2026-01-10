'I'm ambitious' - Liam Rosenior names biggest 'hurdle' as Chelsea head coach

Liam Rosenior believes the biggest challenge for him as the Chelsea head coach is turning the "huge potential" he has at his disposal into reality.

Per Transfermarkt, Chelsea have the lowest average age (23.4) in the Premier League this season.

While Rosenior has already had plenty of experience in a similar situation, having previously managed an ever younger squad (21.1) at Strasbourg, the levels of competition and expectations at Stamford Bridge are, of course, different.

Rosenior clearly does not have any doubts about the talents of his squad, but he admitted that being a potentially world-class team is not enough.

"I think the biggest hurdle we have is realising the huge potential that we have in the group," the Chelsea head coach said in his press conference on Friday.

"Having more potential is one thing. I'm potentially a very good coach. Some of my players already are world-class players.

"We need to not be a potentially world-class team. We need to be a world-class team.

"That's where I'm trying to take the club."

Speaking about his team's prospects, Roseniro also added: "The potential for this club, for this group is limitless.

"And I won't limit, I won't limit limitlessness. You know, I want to be successful. I'm ambitious."

It is interesting that the 41-year-old, who is relatively young for a coach, included himself among the ones who are still growing.

Rosenior will make his first step in leading this Chelsea side in the FA Cup third-round clash with Championship side Charlton Athletic this Saturday.

It will then be followed by a daunting task against Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.