In-form Chelsea star has more meetings with Liam Rosenior than anyone else in squad

Liam Rosenior has made quite a lot of effort in his communication with Chelsea striker Joao Pedro, which has paid off handsomely so far, according to reports.

Several players have seen improvement in their form since Rosenior took over as head coach in January, such as Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos, but Joao Pedro has arguably been Chelsea's most in-form player in this period.

The 24-year-old has bagged six goals and one assist from his nine appearances under the new head coach and arguably cemented himself as the number one striker in the team.

The fact that Chelsea seem to build their attack through the middle more frequently, rather than wings, may have played a part in Joao Pedro's resurgence, but according to journalist Matt Law, it has not been the only reason.

Law highlighted Rosenior's effort to improve his players, especially Joao Pedro, off the pitch in training.

"Rosenior seems to have made a real point with him," Law said on the London Is Blue podcast when speaking about Joao Pedro's recent hot form.

"He (Rosenior) is very big on talking and meeting with someone.

"I think he said it himself, or I've had it told to me, that he's met with Joao Pedro more than any other player.

"He constantly seems to have Joao Pedro in his office and talks to him.

"So it feels like he arrived with a real bee in his bonnet to get more out of Joao Pedro.

"He (Rosenior) is very encouraging about him and to him, and really managed to inject confidence into him."

Law pointed out how, unlike Enzo Maresca, who "talked Joao Pedro down" as a number nine and spoke about him as a hybrid number 10, Rosenior seems very clear that the Brazil international is his first-choice striker.

"That seems to have really given Joao Pedro a massive jolt of confidence," he added.