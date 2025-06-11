In full: Chelsea's 28-man squad for 2025 Club World Cup confirmed
Chelsea have confirmed a 28-man squad for the 2025 Club World Cup, with summer arrival Liam Delap included.
Enzo Maresca's side will make the long trip to the United States on Friday ahead of their opener next Monday against Los Angeles FC.
New signings Liam Delap, Dario Essugo and Mamadou Sarr have all been included in the Chelsea squad, while Andrey Santos has been included and will get a chance to impress Maresca this month.
Djordje Petrovic, Axel Disasi, Renato Veiga, Ben Chilwell, Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling are among a cohort of Chelsea players to have been left at home for the tournament, with the Blues opting to leave those who spent the 2024-25 season out on loan - excluding Santos - at home.
Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph has revealed Petrovic asked to be left out of the squad. Chelsea planned to include the Serbian, however the 25-year-old wants to focus on his future this summer.
Wesley Fofana has also been excluded from the squad, with Chelsea allowing the France international to continue his recovery from injury ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Here are the 28 players who have been selected to represent Chelsea at the Club World Cup this summer.
Confirmed Chelsea squad for Club World Cup
Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Jorgensen, Penders, Slonina
Defenders: Cucurella, Tosin, Badiashile, Colwill, Sarr, Chalobah, James, Gusto, Anselmino, Acheampong
Midfielders: Fernandez, Santos, Essugo, Dewsbury-Hall, Caicedo, Lavia
Forwards: Neto, Delap, Palmer, Madueke, Jackson, Nkunku, George, Guiu