'Incredible' - Delap impressed by Chelsea teammate who played out of position in Hull win

Liam Delap was full of praise for Chelsea teammate Pedro Neto, who did outstandingly well despite playing in an unfamiliar role in Friday's FA Cup fourth-round 4-0 win over Hull City.

Delap finished the game with three assists, becoming Chelsea's primary creator in Cole Palmer's absence.

He still needed someone to finish the chances he set up, however, and Pedro Neto converted two of them into assists.

Delap was clearly impressed by how the Portuguese winger could still end up with a hat-trick despite playing as a number 10.

"We came here with one task and that was to win," the striker told TNT Sports, as quoted by the BBC, after the game.

"We showed we can battle and also play some good football, so we are happy.

"Pedro Neto is an incredible player. He is playing in a position he is not even used to, but he showed his quality."

Both Delap and Pedro Neto have been under scrutiny in recent weeks due to their lack of attacking output, so it must be a huge relief for both to be make some goal contributions.

Delap was also close to scoring in the first half, but his valiant effort in pressing Hull goalkeeper Dillon Phillips hit the bar and somehow did not cross the goal line.

The Chelsea striker was caught off guard when the ball bounced back to him and was to slow with his second attempt.

"I swear on my life I almost ran off," he admitted.

"I thought it went in and was waiting for the referee to blow his whistle. It was silly from me, but I thought it was in."

In fairness, Delap has more than made up for it with his hat-trick of assists, but as a striker, he was understandably frustrated with missing his chance to be on the score sheet.