Inside Chelsea: What Blues hierarchy believe is 'stopping the team from taking the next step' revealed
The Chelsea hierarchy have identified the reason they believe is holding Enzo Maresca's side from 'taking the next step'.
Chelsea have three games remaining of the 2024/25 season and they are all season-defining. Two games left in the Premier League against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest to determine whether or not they will qualify for next season's Champions League, as well as a Conference League final against Spanish side Real Betis on May 28.
Their chances of a top five finish in the Premier League were dented in their last league fixture against Newcastle United after suffering a 2-0 defeat. However, it remains in Chelsea's hands but back-to-back wins are likely needed.
Over the course of the season, Chelsea will rue many missed opportunities to score more goals, concede less and pick up more points.
Maresca's side have scored 62 goals in 36 league games so far this season, however they have squandered a staggering 79 big chances - the second highest in the league behind Liverpool, who have missed 87.
With the season coming to its conclusion, it's all to play for and the Blues will be desperate to ensure the campaign ends on a positive note.
They have made hard work of it and could have wrapped up Champions League qualification before the final two games. Nizaar Kinsella of the BBC has now reported what the club's hierarchy have pinpointed as the reason.
It's claimed: 'Everyone at Chelsea is aware that a lack of quality finishing and therefore goals is stopping the team from taking the next step.'
He adds: 'Chelsea feel having another goalscorer would have been enough to have already qualified Enzo Maresca's side for next season's Champions League.'
It's an area Chelsea are looking to strengthen this summer, with forward Christopher Nkunku expected to depart the club.
Sporting CP's Victor Gyokeres, RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, Ipswich's Liam Delap and Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike are among the names under consideration to bolster the attack.
Chelsea will face competition from Manchester United for the signature of Liam Delap, who is available for £30m this summer after his relegation clause was activated following Ipswich Town's return to the Championship.
Maresca will be tasked with finding a temporary striker solution for the final two league games to ensure Chelsea seal a return to the Champions League, a competition they have won twice.