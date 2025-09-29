Pedro Neto has revealed conversations have been held within the Chelsea dressing room over what is required following a dip in form in recent weeks.

It's been a difficult September for Chelsea, who have claimed just one victory in all competitions - against Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup third round.

Enzo Maresca's side have suffered defeats to Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion, mounting pressure on the Chelsea head coach from the club's supporters despite their Conference League and Club World Cup triumphs just a few months ago.

The Italian's in-game decisions have been scrutinised, a reaction to Chelsea being reduced to 10-men in their last two league outings, playing a major role in Man United and Brighton securing victories.

Maresca retains the full support of the Chelsea hierarchy, and took full accountability over some of his decisions ahead of their Champions League tie against Benfica on Tuesday night.

IMAGO / Martin Dalton

"First of all, for sure, I think after reviewing the last two games, Man Utd and Brighton with 10 players, for sure I could have done better probably in terms of (my) decisions," Maresca told reporters.

"No doubt, but also for me it's like a learning process to play with 10 players because I think for any manager it's not something normal. Unfortunately for us it happened two times."

Private Chelsea dressing room talks, Enzo Maresca receives squad backing

Mistakes have continued to cost Chelsea dearly this season. Poor decisions and red cards have seen the Blues lose control of matches and, ultimately, cost Maresca's side many points just six games into the campaign.

It has been recognised amongst the players and although it goes unsaid, conversations have taken place between the players to ensure everyone is on the same page.

Club captain Reece James has led those discussions, which attacker Pedro Neto is keeping largely quiet.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

"The conversation has been made by all of us (in the dressing room)," Neto told reporters. "The leaders, we have our captain. He has made himself clear. I will not say everything (about) what we talked about. We are aware of what we're capable of doing."

Despite Chelsea falling off the winning trail in recent weeks, the mood remains high within the camp and the full focus is on bouncing back against Benfica ahead of their crucial Premier League clash against Liverpool on Saturday evening.

Neto added: "The environment of the club is really positive. A lot of our points lost is from our own mistakes. Not blaming everyone, but our own mistakes have taken points from us. The players are really positive, and tomorrow we have an opportunity to show what we can do."