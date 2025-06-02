Inside Enzo Maresca's private chat with Liam Delap to beat Man United to £30m transfer
Enzo Maresca's private conversation with Liam Delap to convince the Ipswich Town forward to join Chelsea this summer has been revealed.
The 22-year-old is on the verge of completing a long-term transfer to Chelsea after personal terms were agreed between the parties.
Chelsea will land the England Under-21 forward for £30m after triggering his release clause, which was reduced in price due to Ipswich's relegation from the Premier League this season.
Delap was the subject of heavy transfer interest this summer, but Chelsea have beaten the likes of Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Everton to his signature.
He underwent his medical at the beginning of the week and commits to Chelsea on a six-year contract until June 2031.
How Chelsea won the race to sign Liam Delap - including Enzo Maresca's involvement
Securing Champions League qualification proved pivotal for Chelsea, who also clinched Conference League glory last week against Real Betis in Wroclaw.
Shortly after, Chelsea received confirmation that Delap had rejected advances from other suitors, who had also made pitches, to express his desire to move to Stamford Bridge.
He will reunite with several former teammates, including Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia and Tosin Adarabioyo, as well as Maresca, who was his boss at youth level at Manchester City.
Maresca played a vital part in convincing Delap to choose Chelsea and the private talks between the pair have been revealed by the Daily Mail.
The Chelsea head coach pitched the project to Delap personally last week, with Delap being told 'to envisage himself leading the line in Chelsea's system while watching the Conference League final'. It left Delap liking what he saw as the Blues claimed a 4-1 victory in Wroclaw, Poland.
Delap is set to join up with his new teammates later this month at the Club World Cup, which Chelsea would like the forward to be part of the squad. It will mean the striker will not be available for Lee Carsley's England Under-21 set-up for the European Championships once his move is made official.
On the Delap situation, Carsley reacted: "First and foremost we have to remember the age of the players. Obviously, they are adult professional players as they are over 18, but they still need a lot of support," Carsley said.
"We're supporting all of the players. We have room within our schedule to make sure they get a chance if they need to have a medical or they need to speak to a club. We support them with that.
"Liam is one of two or three players we are supporting with that at the moment.
"Ideally, I want them here - of course I do. You want your strongest squad but we have to put the players first and that is definitely what we are doing."