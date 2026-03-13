Reece James confirmed he had convincing conversations with the Chelsea hierarchy before committing himself to a new six-year contract with the club.

Chelsea announced on Friday that the club captain had signed a new deal that ties him to the club until the summer of 2032.

The 26-year-old is obviously one of the most important members of the squad, and with his previous deal expiring in 2028, Chelsea were always expected to extend his deal, sooner or later.

For James, however, this is such a big commitment.

As he himself put it in his official statement, the deal means he is going to spend his peak years at Chelsea, which he had always dreamed of in the first place.

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The conversations he had with the Chelsea hierarchy certainly helped convince him to sign the deal.

"I've spoken to everyone from the top of the club down, from ownership to sporting directors," the England international confirmed in Friday's press conference when asked about his confidence in the club's project.

"And I'm fully behind the project and what we're trying to build."

Asked if the conversations included future transfer plans, James responded: "I mean, I wouldn't go as far as saying signings.

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"But I wanted to make sure that the direction and vision were aligned, and for sure, everyone from top to bottom is aligned, and this club's ambition is to win.

"Every year I've been here, the club has won trophies, and we're going to continue to try and do that."

James' seal of approval would only help Chelsea maintain their project under BlueCo as well.

The project has come under scrutiny due to the lack of Premier League and Champions League success, but if James, arguably one of the best players in his position, is behind the project, it may win over some of the critics.