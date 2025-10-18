Chelsea goalscorers Reece James and Josh Acheampong have had their say on the tough 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, as they complimented each other's performance.

It was clearly a game of two halves, with Chelsea having to dig deep in the first half before comfortably putting three goals past Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels in the second period.

Acheampong opened the scoring for the Blues with his first senior goal for the club, while James assisted Pedro Neto to double Chelsea's lead, before scoring his first goal of the season in the 84th minute.

James did not deny that they had a rough first half.

"Coming back after the international break, we always found it tough," the Chelsea captain told TNT Sports after the game.

"Last time after the international break, our form wasn't so good so we knew we had to make changes fast.

"(The City Ground) is a super tough place to come.

"In the first half, we created a few chances, but it was 0-0. In the second half we came alive, and we got the three points."

James also spoke highly of fellow Chelsea defender Acheampong, who is looking more and more comfortable being in the starting line-up under Enzo Maresca.

"He's playing more (regularly) and showing the world how good he is and what he's capable of," James said about Acheampong.

"He's an amazing boy, and an amazing player. Long may it continue."

Acheampong paid back the compliments during the same interview and highlighted the impact that James has had on him as a Chelsea academy product.

"It's an inspiration to know that you can come through the academy and play for Chelsea's first team," said Acheampong.

"So I'm also grateful for Reece and all of the academy (graduates), they give me a lot of support, so it's good."

Thanks to the win, Chelsea have now climbed into the top four spot in the Premier League, closing the gap to first-placed Arsenal, who will play against Fulham later, to just two points.