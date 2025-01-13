James, Lavia & Madueke fitness, Veiga transfer talks: Every word Enzo Maresca said ahead of Chelsea vs Bournemouth
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has spoken to the press ahead of the Blues' clash against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.
The Blues are on a four-match winless run in the league after draws to Everton and Crystal Palace as well as defeats to Fulham and Ipswich Town prior to the New Year.
However, Maresca's side returned to winning ways in the FA Cup with an impressive 5-0 victory over League Two side Morecambe.
Reece James and Romeo Lavia returned from injury and were handed 45 minutes to build up their fitness, while Renato Veiga played the whole 90 minutes amid speculation about his future.
The Portugal international has been heavily linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund, where he has reportedly agreed to join as the two clubs start talks over a transfer.
Here's everything Maresca had to say on Monday from James and Lavia's returns to Veiga's future.
Can Reece James and Romeo Lavia start?
“Yes, we are very happy for both. They played 45 minutes and are now available for the next games. They, as we said since we started, we will try to manage both. They are delicate situations.”
What about Noni Madueke, is he back?
"He's back training with us. 100 per cent fit."
Do you have an update on Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka's futures?
"We don’t need players to go out. Simply because players want to play more so there’s probably chances for them to leave. No movement (on Chilwell and Chukwuemeka) at the moment."
How has Chilwell been around the training ground?
“He has been top. Very professional and works hard. I feel shame because of that situation but in terms of his behaviour he’s been very good.”
Why did Trevoh Chalobah not play for Crystal Palace in the FA Cup?
“No idea. I didn’t even know that he didn’t play (for Crystal Palace vs Stockport).”
Is there an agreement between Renato Veiga and Borussia Dortmund?
“I’m not aware that there is an agreement for Renato. Yesterday he was here working, today he will be working so he’s our player. We’ll see if something happens. I’m not aware there is an agreement for him. Exactly (he’s versatile). We bought Renato from Basel, arrived and played well in different positions and allowed him to join the national team for the first time in his life. Even if he was not playing in his position (centre back), probably him playing for international team means the position he is playing he is doing well. We are happy all players go to the international team, especially young players who join Chelsea, play in four or five different positions and gets the chance to play in the national team. We’re very proud of that.”
Does the win over Morecambe give you confidence to end Premier League winless run?
“Winning games helps us continue to win. Hopefully since the other day we can keep momentum. Bournemouth are a very good team with the same manager doing good things. Very tough, intense. They’re doing well this and last year because they work very well.”
What do you expect from Bournemouth?
“More or less a similar one (tactically). They try to be intense, it’s clear what they do on and off the ball. On the ball they are direct, physicality very strong and quick. Off the ball they are intense, most of the time opposite side man to man. It will be a tough game.”
Can Cole Palmer play on the wing?
“Could be (playing out wide). With Cole playing wide with a full-back overlapping, when the full-back overlaps where does Cole go? Inside the pitch. The same position (he plays now). He needs to come more inside with full-back overlap - that’s the same position he uses with us. Could be an idea, he played the first game of the season there with Malo Gusto overlapping and he ended up in the pocket, the same position. I prefer to see Cole inside.”
Are you avoiding using James as an overlapping full-back because of his injuries?
“For sure full-back, using him up and down physically he spends more energy. I’m not a fan of full-backs going up and down. Malo, Reece, Cucurella we don’t use up and down. The only game we played with a proper full-back was Palace. I’m not a fan of this. (Reece) can play everywhere. He asked me about Renato playing in four or five positions, Reece and Cucu can do the same. Most of the players can do that. When I started, I said talking about positions, today you have to be a footballer and play in different positions - full-back, central defender, midfielder. You can teach them to lay in different positions.”
What have you said to Veiga?
“I had a chat with Renato and said the exact same thing I said to you. Playing in the position he is playing with us gives him the chance to join international team and gives him the chance to get speculation around him which means clubs look for him. Clubs look for players that are doing well, not bad. For me, if there is a player that wants to play in one position they are going to struggle. They have to adapt, play in different positions. It’s a good thing for the team and the club.(Veiga wants to play every game but) I said many times, I also want long hair! We have more than 20-25 players, they all want to play but it’s not possible.”
Are you struggling to keep players happy?
“It’s impossible, two months not playing and they won't be happy. First of all our target is to do the best for the club and the team, win games. If we can keep the players happy they are happy. If they don’t play they won’t be happy. If I sell all the players that aren’t happy, we stay here with 12 players. Our intention is not to move players.”
Why won't you use Chilwell?
“It’s my choice. The reason why I said is probably because I can see Malo Gusto, Reece James or Cucurella doing different jobs during the game. Chilwell is a top full-back going up and down, giving the opportunity to win titles and be with international team. I struggle to see Ben doing different kinds of things.”
What have you said to Nicolas Jackson amid some poor form?
“Continue to work in the way he’s working. He scored many goals at the beginning of the season, now there are games he's not scoring. We are completely happy, we don’t judge Nicolas because of his goals but different kinds of things. Last year he scored 14, 15 goals in the league without penalties - Haaland, Salah, Palmer take penalties. If you score 14 or 15 in Premier League and add penalties, that’s a 20 goal striker. This year he scored nine or 10, with penalties that’s 13, 14. He’s doing well. Most of the nines shoot penalties so we are completely happy. For sure he’s going to score goals. In all the games he hasn’t scored he’s had great chances but sometimes you don’t score.”
You were a defender yourself... how can you help attacking players improve?
“I was an attacking midfielder."
Would you like to have Chalobah back at Chelsea?
“He’s a Palace player. It’s a lack of respect. If I start to talk about Trev, for Oliver (Glasner) it’s not respectful. If he starts to talk about our players, it’s not good for me. He worked in pre-season very well then he left.”