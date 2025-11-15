Jamie Gittens latest: Chelsea handed injury scare after enforced England sub

Jamie Gittens appeared to have sustained a knock during England Under-21's 2-0 win over the Republic of Ireland in the UEFA U21 Championship qualifiers on Friday.

The three Chelsea players, Gittens, Josh Acheampong, and Tyrique George, in the Young Lions squad all made the starting line-up for this game.

This time, rather than playing up front, George mostly operated on the left flank, while Gittens played on the right wing, although they switched sides at times.

It would have been a perfect game for the Chelsea boys, with Acheampong helping the team keep a clean sheet and George on the score sheet, if it were not for Gittens' worrying substitution.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The former Borussia Dortmund star made a run into the box in the 57th minute of the game and was on the receiving end of a slide tackle from Ireland's James McManus.

While it looked like Gittens managed to avoid the tackle, he walked uncomfortably after the incident.

Just a few minutes later, Gittens was replaced by Fulham's Josh King in the 61st minute.

According to the official game commentary, the winger headed straight down the tunnel after the substitution for what looked like an apparent injury.

IMAGO / Inpho Photography

It remains unclear whether Gittens could not continue or it was just a precautionary substitution for now.

Gittens, alongside George and Acheampong, will stay with the England Under-21 squad for another qualifier against Slovakia on Tuesday.

Both Acheampong and George played a full 90-minute game against Ireland, so ideally, they could get some rest before returning to Chelsea to prepare for the visit to Burnley's Turf Moor next Saturday.