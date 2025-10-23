Jamie Gittens offers Chelsea glimpse as he breaks Eden Hazard's Champions League record

Jamie Gittens has broken Eden Hazard's Chelsea record in the Champions League with his superb performance in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Ajax.

The three Chelsea teenagers, Estevao, Marc Guiu, and Tyrique George, stole the limelight with their goalscoring displays against Ajax, but Gittens was the one to be awarded the man of the match, and it was not for no reason.

The 21-year-old played a full 90 minutes in the game and became the primary creator for this Chelsea team in Cole Palmer's absence.

He created five chances in the game, including one big chance, and one of them led to Moises Caicedo's goal in the first half.

Jamie Gittens is the youngest Chelsea player on record (since 2003/04) to create 5+ chances in a UEFA Champions League match (21 years, 75 days), a record previously held by Eden Hazard.



Even more impressively, he has now beaten Hazard to become the youngest Chelsea player to create five or more chances for the team in a Champions League match.

It was also his first direct goal contribution for Chelsea since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

It took him a while, but bear in mind that this was only his fourth start for Chelsea this season in all competitions.

Since his arrival, Gittens has had to compete for minutes on the pitch with fellow summer signing Alejandro Garnacho, who also thrives playing on the left flank, as well as the likes of Tyrique George and Pedro Neto who could play on the left too.

Still, Gittens is one of the few Chelsea players who already have some experience in the Champions League prior to this season, having scored five goals for Borussia Dortmund in the competition in the last two seasons, and his presence could only help the team.

Considering Enzo Maresca's tendency to rotate his team, Gittens will likely start on the bench against Sunderland on Saturday, but he could still make an impact as a substitute and continue showing his impressive vision to create chances.