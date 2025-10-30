Jamie Gittens shares what Enzo Maresca told him before his goalscoring Chelsea display vs Wolves

Jamie Gittens has shared Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca's instructions before his outstanding performance in Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over Wolves.

The 21-year-old almost single-handedly secured Chelsea the ticket to the quarter-finals with his impressive performance at Molineux following a 4-3 win on Wednesday night.

He provided the assists for Chelsea's first two goals, and when Wolves reduced Chelsea's lead to just one goal in the second half, his incredible strike put Chelsea back in the driver's seat with a two-goal advantage.

According to Gittens, Maresca did not ask him to do anything specific on the pitch and gave him the freedom, and it paid off.

"Just to be creative," the winger told Chelsea's in-house media team when speaking about Maresca's instructions.

"Play simple sometimes, not always try to go two on one out wide.

"Just be a threat, that's it really."

Maresca made consecutive 10 team changes in the last three games, so there is no guarantee that Gittens would retain his spot in the starting line-up despite his goalscoring display.

Still, Gittens is enjoying his life at Chelsea and the competition that comes with it.

"It’s been really good, to be honest," he admitted.

"Everyone as a team has been working hard in training, everyone is competitive in training, and to try and be the best team on the day."

For the left winger spot, Gittens is mostly competing for minutes with fellow summer signing Alejandro Garnacho.

Just like Gittens, Garnacho recently scored his first goal for the club, against Sunderland last weekend, so both must be eager to get back on the pitch and continue their momentum.

Gittens added: "Of course, I would’ve wanted to score earlier (in my Chelsea career), but it’s happened now and I thank God that I have scored today, and I hope there are many more to come."