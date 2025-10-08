'The only way' - Jamie Gittens told how to turn things around after slow start at Chelsea

Florent Malouda has given Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens some advice after a rough start to his career at Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund in the summer for a reported £48.5m, so the expectations are understandably high.

Unfortunately, he has so far struggled to make an impact, having not registered a goal or an assist in seven appearances for Chelsea.

His 15-minute cameo in last Saturday's 2-1 win over Liverpool, in which he forced a good save from Giorgi Mamardashvili, was arguably his best display yet for Chelsea.

According to Malouda, what Gittens needs is confidence and a goal contribution to kickstart his season.

IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

"When you are so young and join a club like Chelsea, you have to build your confidence," the former France international told The Athletic.

"It is part of the journey. The talent is there (with Gittens), it is how you are able to perform at this level.

"When you are young, you have to be fearless, that is the only way.

"The club believes in him, it is just how he is able to prove to the people at the club who put their trust in him that he belongs to this club.

IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

"The beauty of football is that with one goal, one assist, a sparkle from Jamie, you can turn things around.

"You should also believe that you can do it and deliver on a regular basis. He can light the stadium on fire with one goal, and then it starts."

Gittens racked up 12 goals and four assists for Dortmund last season, so it is clear that he is capable of scoring as well as creating chances.

He is a right-footed left winger who likes to cut inside, so it takes time for him to adjust to Enzo Maresca's system, which often forces the wingers to stay wide while the fullbacks make underlapping runs.