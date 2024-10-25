Joao Felix reveals the three trophies that Chelsea want to win this season
Joao Felix has outlined the three trophies that he and his Chelsea team-mates want to win this season.
The 24-year-old was in fine form as he scored two goals in the Blues' 4-1 victory over Panathinaikos in the Conference League.
The first was set up brilliantly by Mykhailo Mudryk, before the Ukrainian added a second. Felix got Chelsea's third with a deflected strike from outside of the box.
Chelsea were awarded a penalty late on, with Felix on for a hat-trick, but Christopher Nkunku stepped up and converted from the spot before Panathinaikos grabbed a consolation goal through Facundo Pellistri.
With competition at an all-time high, Felix made the most of his opportunity when Enzo Maresca handed him the chance.
Speaking to Chelsea's official YouTube channel after the match, Felix reflected on his performance and revealed which trophies he and his team-mates are looking to win this season.
He said: "We knew it would be a difficult game. We did a great job, played really well. We did what the manager asked so we're really happy."
Felix continued to discuss the competition for places at Chelsea, reiterating that he was ready to fight for his place in Maresca's first team.
"I'm here to fight for my place in the starting XI then it depends on the coach," he continued. "I'm doing my job, working. Every time I can I try and help the team.
"Everyone has to be ready. Some will play in the cup and some in the Premier League because it's a short time between the games.
"It's good to have some fresh players. We go for the win every game."
The Portugal international finalised by setting out his goals for the season, mentioning three trophies that he and his team-mates are keen to win this season.
He said: "The Conference League, FA Cup, Premier League... every game we go for the win. Now we have to keep working and doing good things."
Up next for the Blues is Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League before they travel north on Wednesday to face the same opponents at St James' Park in the Carabao Cup.