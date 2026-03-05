Chelsea striker Joao Pedro has explained his Samba celebration after completing his Premier League hat-trick in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Aston Villa.

The Blues needed a special performance after conceding an early goal at Villa Park, and Joao Pedro delivered.

The 24-year-old has arguably been the most in-form Chelsea attacker since Liam Rosenior took over in January, and the trend continues.

He showcased his positioning for the first goal, his composure for the second, and his striker instinct to make the run for his third.

This was his first Premier League hat-trick, so it is easy to see why it meant so much to him.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"It's a special night for me. I was waiting for this time," the Brazil international told TNT Sports in a post-match interview.

"My hat-trick came at the right moment, after we lost to Arsenal, we showed the comeback and how much we want to achieve. I am very happy."





"I work a lot to be ready for this moment. I have great players around me, so I always try to be in the right place."

Joao Pedro is known for his signature celebration, with hand gestures covering his face and a thumb down.

However, this time he also showed off some of his dance moves - a reminder that, after all, he is a Brazilian.

"Reece always tells me to dance," he explained.

"Today was a special day, so that's why I did the Samba."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Joao Pedro's hat-trick has put Chelsea back in a strong position in the race for Champions League spots.

They are now back in fifth, ahead of sixth-placed Liverpool on goal difference, and are only three points behind Villa and Manchester United in fourth and third, respectively.

That said, Chelsea must now shift their attention to cup competitions.

They are going to face Wrexham in an FA Cup fifth-round tie this weekend, before making the trip to France for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.