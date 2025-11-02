Joao Pedro has shared what he told Chelsea teammate Moises Caicedo at half-time against Tottenham Hotspur for providing him the assist that ended his goalscoring drought.

After eight games, or ten if you include international matches, Joao Pedro finally ended his goalless streak with a goal in Chelsea's 1-0 win over Spurs on Saturday.

It was a relatively easy goal inside the penalty box, and most of the credit goes to Caicedo, who won the ball with his relentless pressing and still managed to find Joao Pedro with a pass while being off-balance.

Joao Pedro only had to beat goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, and he did it brilliantly.

The striker did not hide his happiness and was thankful for Caicedo's assist.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"Moises, everyone knows, he’s a top, top player," the Brazil international told the Premier League after the game.

"It’s a pleasure to play with him.

"And when he passed to me on the pitch, at half-time I said to him, ‘I need to invite you to dinner!’ Just want to say thank you to him, thank you to the team for the support.

"I score, but I still need to improve. I had a lot of chances. We won the game, and I needed this goal after not scoring for a long time."

"I think it was a big game, a derby," he added.

"We know they have a good team, we knew we had to do 100 per cent to win this kind of game, and we did. Now we need to look forward."

With this goal, Joao Pedro is now joining Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez in leading Chelsea's goalscoring charts in the Premier League with three goals each.

The win also puts Chelsea back in a good position to compete for European spots, as they are now just one point behind second-placed Bournemouth, who will face Manchester City on Sunday.