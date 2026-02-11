'Need to clear' - Joao Pedro sends Chelsea defenders clear message after Leeds draw

Joao Pedro lamented the slow defensive decision that cost Chelsea two points and warned his teammates about the risks of losing the race for Champions League spots after Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Leeds United.

Joao Pedro maintained his fine Chelsea form with another goal, as he opened the scoring against Leeds in the first half.

It was the 24-year-old's sixth goal in nine appearances across all competitions under Liam Rosenior.

Unfortunately, his and Cole Palmer's penalty goal proved insufficient to secure the three points after Leeds mounted a comeback and ended the game at 2-2.

10 - João Pedro is just the fourth Brazilian to score 10+ goals in back-to-back Premier League seasons, after Roberto Firmino (4 from 2015-16 to 2018-19), Richarlison (2018-19/2019-20), and Matheus Cunha (2023-24/2024-25). Starring. pic.twitter.com/5JWBWZLmNJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 10, 2026

Joao Pedro believes Chelsea could have avoided conceding the second goal if they had been more decisive defensively.

"I think with that ball, you need to clear," the Brazil international told TNT Sports when speaking about the build-up to Leeds' equaliser.

"Because if you wait, and get too many people around the ball, what happened... it was difficult.

"Today, we did a great game, but like I said, (we) needed to be more focused, cannot concede like this."

Despite the draw, Chelsea still sit fifth in the Premier League table, one point behind Manchester United in fourth.

They also have a five-point cushion over Liverpool in sixth, although the latter could shorten the gap to two points with a win over Sunderland on Wednesday.

Joao Pedro argued that performances like this could eventually cost Chelsea Champions League spots in the Premier League.

"Today and other games at home as well, we dropped some points," he explained.

"We had a brilliant first half, had a lot of chances, and in the second half, we started well again, and then conceded...

"I think we need more consistency because if you want to get to the Champions League and finish in the top four, you cannot drop points like this."