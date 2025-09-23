Chelsea star Joao Pedro sent a supportive message to on-loan attacking midfielder Kendry Paez for his debut goal in Ligue 1.

It was hardly a surprise when, back in July, Chelsea announced that Paez would join RC Strasbourg on a season-long loan.

Paez, who agreed a deal with Chelsea in 2023, had to wait a couple of years until he turned 18 to finalise the move.

Paez is capable of playing in various attacking positions, including as a number 10, a number nine, even on the flank, but Chelsea already have plenty of attackers at their disposal, including Cole Palmer.

A temporary move to another club, in which he could develop with more game time, was a sensible decision and BlueCo-owned Strasbourg seems a good destination.

IMAGO / PsnewZ

The former Independiente del Valle star has already featured five times since the move, two of them as a starter, including in Strasbourg's last win against Paris FC on Sunday.

It was in this match that Paez, who played as a forward, scored a striker-type headed goal for Strasbourg, which proved crucial in their 3-2 win. What a way to secure the first goal in European football in his career.

Interestingly, Paez celebrated the goal the way Joao Pedro celebrates his goals, with a hand gesture and a thumb down.

Joao Pedro certainly appreciated it, as the Brazil striker posted a message in support of Paez on his Instagram story.

Joao Pedro / Instagram

Many Blues fans will be excited for the future in which the two players play alongside each other in Chelsea blue.

Paez was involved with the Chelsea squad during the Club World Cup and will reunite with his Blues teammates once his Strasbourg loan concludes at the end of the campaign.

For now, Joao Pedro and everyone else at Chelsea will be keeping a close eye on Paez's progress in France before his return to England.