Chelsea legend John Terry admitted that he was pleasantly surprised by Blues striker Joao Pedro's incredible start for the club.

It is safe to say Chelsea have not had much luck with strikers aside from Didier Drogba and Diego Costa in the last several years.

To put it into perspective, since Tammy Abraham in 2019/20, Chelsea's top scorers in the Premier League have been Jorginho, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, and Cole Palmer (twice).

Havertz is the only one on that list who played as a number nine, and he was not a natural striker, either.

It may change this season with Joao Pedro leading the club's goalscoring charts in the league so far.

Despite his initial doubt, Terry admitted that he has been impressed by the Brazil international.

IMAGO / Crystal Pix

"You look at Joao Pedro, he wouldn't have been top of my list, but he's been great so far," Terry said on The Obi One Podcast when speaking about the striker.

"He's had a really good start to his Chelsea career. I think a lot of strikers come in and don't get off to the start that he's got off to.

"So I'm delighted for him. I think he's been really, really good.

"Also, I see him train, and the boys tell me he's unbelievable in training as well.

"I like the way he trains and his whole demeanor, and he's scoring goals, which I love."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

In addition to his four Premier League goals, Joao Pedro has also provided three assists for Chelsea this term.

The striker recently had an eight-game goal drought, which ended with his winning goal against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month, and there were understandably some questions regarding his ability to lead the attack for Chelsea.

However, Enzo Maresca recently made it clear that Joao Pedro is a different type of striker from the likes of Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, and Kylian Mbappe.

The former Brighton star offers more on the pitch, as shown by the three league assists he has provided, which is the highest in the team so far.