Jorrel Hato: Chelsea players 'excited' after hearing Liam Rosenior's team speech

Chelsea defender Jorrel Hato expressed his excitement to be playing under Liam Rosenior after sharing the new head coach's first message to the players.

Rosenior took charge of his first Chelsea training session on Thursday afternoon, as he began preparation for his first match against Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Of course, the former Strasbourg boss had already met the players prior to the session, with his appointment announced on Tuesday.

According to Hato, the players are looking forward to the club's new chapter after a rough week.

"Everyone is excited to work with the new coach and the new energy he brings," the left-back told Chelsea's in-house media team when speaking about Rosenior.

"It has been a difficult time, changing managers and the last couple of games we didn’t win, but now with the new manager we have a fresh start for everyone."

Hato also shared what Rosenor emphasised during his first speech in front of the players.

"I have a lot of faith in my team-mates and in the new manager to be better and win these games," the former Ajax defender explained.

"He spoke to us about the winning mentality, so we’re looking forward to getting started."

IMAGO / News Images

Hato is likely to earn his first start under Rosenior this weekend since Marc Cucurella will serve a one-match suspension for his red card in Wednesday's defeat to Fulham.

The 19-year-old only featured nine times in all competitions under Enzo Maresca and twice under Calum McFarlane this season.

Rosenior's arrival likely gives Hato and several other fringe players extra motivation to impress and earn more minutes on the pitch.