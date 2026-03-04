Jorrel Hato makes honest admission about his limited game time at Chelsea

Chelsea defender Jorrel Hato admitted that he still needs to step up his game to get more chances on the pitch, but remains happy with his limited involvement so far.

Hato made his only fourth Premier League start for Chelsea this season in Sunday's defeat to Arsenal.

The 19-year-old has so far played a second fiddle to first-choice left-back Marc Cucurella and mostly featured in cup competitions.

Given that he had been a regular starter in his last two seasons with Ajax before joining Chelsea, the limited play time is something that Hato has had to adapt to.

Fortunately for Chelsea, the young defender seems to understand that it is up to him to develop as a player to compete for spots in the team.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

"I'm happy, of course," the Netherlands international told Chelsea's in-house media team.

"I came here this season. A big step, if you compare the Premier League with the Dutch league.

"I'm not playing every game, but I know I'm improving every day to get the minutes that I want.

"I know I have to improve for myself as well to get more minutes, but as I said, I try to improve every day, every training session, every game."

A midweek trip to Villa Park is up next. pic.twitter.com/8Tui14oRtH — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 2, 2026

Hato may have a chance to keep his spot in the starting line-up against Aston Villa on Wednesday since it remains unclear whether Cucurella will be fit enough to make his return.

While Hato understands how big an impact this match could have on the race for Champions League spots, he argued that it does not change the mindset of the players.

"It's a big one, of course," the left-back said about the upcoming trip to Villa Park.

"Aston Villa are in the top four, and if we win, we get closer, but I think every game for us is important now until the end of the season.

"We go into it with the mindset to win every game, whether it’s Aston Villa or a different team."