Benfica boss Jose Mourinho has had his say on Chelsea's chances of winning the Champions League ahead of Tuesday's clash at Stamford Bridge.

It has been a difficult couple of weeks for Chelsea.

The team suffered three defeats in the last four games, with the only win in this period being an ugly 2-1 victory over League One side Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup.

This Chelsea team needs some encouraging words at the moment, and this time, it unexpectedly came from the opposition head coach, Mourinho.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

"The Club World Cup badge means a lot. Congratulations to them," the Portuguese told reporters ahead of the Champions League match.

"I think that gives them a place of trust, of confidence.

"I live five minutes away from here, I feel it. My son comes to every game. There was a period of disappointment, a period of doubt, now it's one of happiness.

"I think Chelsea is back on track.

"It's more difficult to win the Champions League than the Club World Cup but Chelsea has the potential to do it."

It is hard to argue that the Champions League is a tougher competition than the Club World Cup, considering the playing field and the fact that it is a much longer tournament.

However, as Mourinho pointed out, Chelsea have the talents at their disposal to win it.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

The problem is that, unlike in the Club World Cup, Maresca will have to divide his attention between competitions, too, at the same time, and the injury situation does not help.

For now, the first points in the league phase of the Champions League should be the priority.

A win over Benfica would provide a confidence boost ahead of Saturday's Premier League bout against Liverpool.

After that, Maresca and his team will have a bit of time to rest and assess the injury situation during the international break.