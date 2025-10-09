'He just doesn't care' - Josh Acheampong names biggest joker in Chelsea squad

Josh Acheampong has described Chelsea teammate Marc Cucurella as the joker in the Blues' dressing room.

Acheampong has recently done a Q&A session with Chelsea's in-house media team, and he answered some pretty interesting questions.

When asked who the biggest joker in the Chelsea squad is, the young defender named Cucurella.

Unsurprisingly, he also said Cucurella is the loudest player in the team.

"I think it is because he just doesn’t care how he is perceived," Acheampong explained.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Acheampong also said Reece James is the Chelsea player who tends to be the first to be out for training.

The Chelsea captain is clearly leading by example, even on the training pitch.

Acheampong also believes James would be the best striker among Chelsea defenders and midfielders.

"I think he used to play as a striker as a kid," he added.

We also get to hear more about Acheampong himself.

IMAGO / Sportsphoto

He likes to watch Netflix during away trips and is apparently a religious person.

"Pray and then take a caffeine shot. Religion is important to me," said the defender when asked the last things he does before walking out of the dressing room before a game.

Acheampong, who has made four appearances in all competitions under Enzo Maresca this season, has played a bigger role in the team compared to last term.

Chelsea's centre-back injury problems certainly played a part, but the 19-year-old still had performed admirably when called up, including in last weekend's 2-1 win over Liverpool.

He could not finish the game after sustaining a knock in the second half, but fortunately, it was only a minor issue.

Acheampong is now away for international duty with the England Under-21 squad, alongside Blues teammates Tyrique George and Jamie Gittens, as they prepare for the European Under-21 Championship qualifiers against Moldova and Andorra.