Key Chelsea player's new agency seek negotiations over improved deal for their client

Chelsea star midfielder Enzo Fernandez has already expressed his desire for an improved contract through his new representatives, The Elegant Game agency, according to reports.

In early December, Fernandez made an important career decision away from the pitch by switching agencies.

The 25-year-old left his previous agency, DE 9 Futbol, to join The Elegant Game, which is co-founded by former Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina midfielder Javier Pastore.

It is not unusual for a player whose stature and recognition have grown significantly at the top level to join a new agency.

Additionally, there was no sign of friction between Fernandez and DE 9 Futbol, at least publicly.

According to the BBC, however, the midfielder has given his new agency an important task of securing an improved contract at Chelsea.

Fernandez's representatives are also said to have quickly made their intentions known to Chelsea.

On a more positive note, the report claims that the Argentina international is also unlikely to push for any exit in the near future, despite recent links with PSG.

Chelsea are reportedly not interested in selling the key midfielder and remain relaxed about any potential negotiations.

This is partly because Fernandez is tied to a long contract, until 2032, which puts the club in a strong position to fend off interest and in contract negotiations.

Fortunately, Fernandez's reported contract demands have not had any significant impact on his performance so far, with the former Benfica star proving crucial in helping Liam Rosenior bag five wins in his first six games at Chelsea.

"I love Enzo because he’s world-class in all of the roles you’ve just mentioned," Rosenior told NBC Sports when speaking about Fernandez last week.

“You can play him as a deep-lying six who can get on the ball and make 100 passes a game.

"You can play him as an eight who plays box-to-box and arrives in the box and scores goals, but also protects his own box.

"Or you can play him as a 10, because he can connect, he can create assists, and score goals.

"He’s just a magnificent footballer.

"He gives me tactical flexibility for each game, against different opposition."