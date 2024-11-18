Leaked: 2025/26 Chelsea third kit colour revealed as 'iconic design' to feature
Details of Chelsea's third kit for the 2025/26 campaign have emerged after it was revealed what colour the strip will be.
Despite being just four months into the 2024/25 season, plans for next season are already well underway in regards to what kits the Chelsea squad will be wearing.
This season, as usual, Chelsea wear a blue shirt for their home kit, while 'guava ice’, a lighter shade of orange, is the colour of the away strip. Black and hot pink make up the third strip.
And Footy Headlines have now confirmed what colour the third shirt will be for 2025-26.
Despite not knowing the accent colour yet, they have revealed it will be predominately black.
It was confirmed back in June, via SoccerBible, that Nike are set to release three small-sided sneaker versions of the iconic Total 90 III in Spring 2025.
Now, Footy Headlines confirm Chelsea's third shirt will 'feature a design inspired by the iconic Total 90 design'.
There is also suggestion, albeit not confirmed, that a classic Chelsea crest could be used on the shirt.
The release date is due to be in August 2025 once the new Premier League season has got underway, and ahead of the European club matches being played.
Chelsea will be hoping they will be back in the Champions League next season after having to settle for Conference League action this year.
Head coach Enzo Maresca will have his eyes on a top four finish in the Premier League to ensure they qualify for Europe's top-flight club competition, however he did stress he was under no pressure from the club's hierarchy.
"The club never mentioned to me about top four. They always mentioned to me the target was to build something important for the next four or five years," Maresca said last month.
"For sure, we work every day to reach something important. Pressure, on the players? I don't think so, to be honest. If you go game by game, you can see yourself where you are in that moment. If you start to think about top four or top six, you are thinking about June and for me, it's too far."