Leeds United boss Farke hints at one Chelsea weakness Enzo Maresca must address

Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke's comment might have explained Chelsea's biggest problem in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat at Elland Road.

Farke fielded his players in a back-five system, which proved effective in neutralising Chelsea, who remain the third-best team in the Premier League offensively.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca even spoke about it before the game, admitting that he did not know whether Leeds would go with their usual back-four or a back-five.

Farke predicted that his team would have to operate without the ball for the majority of the game, but was adamant that his side had the better opportunities.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"Of course, it was expected, it was a tough night when you had to suffer a bit," the German told LUTV about having to dig deep to get the win.

"Chelsea had lots of possession, but I think there's also no doubt that we deserve to win this game.

"So we were better in shots and shots on target, the expected goals and chances, big chances, so set pieces, so I think we deserve to win this game and this is a great feeling for us."

Farke pointed out how, as a promoted side, Leeds have to be more flexible with their system than the top teams.

"I would love to bring our approach always easily on the pitch and dominate the game with 80 per cent possession, but sometimes also, when you face the best sides, you have to mirror them," he explained.

“You have to take their strength away; you have to allow them possession in areas when they can't hurt you and sometimes you have to tweak your formation also a little bit."

IMAGO / PPAUK

Chelsea struggling against low blocks

Bear in mind that when Chelsea suffered their previous defeat, against Sunderland in October, it was also against a back-five system.

That said, Chelsea also beat Nottingham Forest's back-five formation in October, so the structure is not necessarily an antidote to Chelsea's system.

Forest held Chelsea to a goalless first half, but were forced to play more openly after conceding the lead to Josh Acheampong's headed goal.

This Chelsea side, like most teams, find it difficult to break down low defences. The problem is that more and more teams are going to play deep against them.

Maresca said in October: "I'm telling the players every day that, now, teams - probably because of what we achieved last season - have changed their approach against us."