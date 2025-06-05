Liam Delap's Chelsea shirt number confirmed as Club World Cup decision made
Chelsea have confirmed what number Liam Delap has selected to wear after he completed his transfer to Stamford Bridge.
Delap, 22, has joined Chelsea on a six-year contract until June 2031 after his £30m release clause was triggered by Enzo Maresca's side.
The England Under-21 international bolsters the Chelsea attack for the 2025/26 season, which will see him compete with Nicolas Jackson for a starting role, with Christopher Nkunku expected to depart on a permanent basis.
After scoring 12 goals in the Premier League last season, Delap caught the eye of several clubs, but it was Chelsea who won the race, with their qualification for next season's Champions League playing a key part in convincing the former Manchester City youth player to move to the English capital.
Delap is set to play in Chelsea colours for the first time later this month when Chelsea feature in the Club World Cup in the United States.
Following his arrival, his shirt number has been confirmed. He will wear the no.9 at Stamford Bridge.
Delap follows the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Fernando Torres, Tammy Abraham, Gonzalo Higuain and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to wear the no.9 shirt for Chelsea.
The new Chelsea arrival is eager to rekindle his relationship with Cole Palmer, who he played with at youth level for Manchester City.
"Cole is incredible in everything he does," Delap told Chelsea's in-house media team. "I can’t wait to be in front of him again and receive his passes!"
He added: "I spent a lot of time with them both (Palmer and Romeo Lavia) at City. We grew up and played some incredible football together. I spoke to them about joining and I am excited to play alongside them again."