Liam Delap: Fee & contract length revealed as Chelsea land summer transfer
Chelsea have won the race to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town and all the details of his summer transfer have been revealed.
After having multiple clubs to choose from, including Manchester United, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Everton, the 22-year-old opted to sign for Chelsea.
Head coach Enzo Maresca's pitch to the England Under-21 international paid off and Delap will travel with the Chelsea squad to the United States later this month for the Club World Cup.
Securing Champions League qualification looks to have been vital in Chelsea's pursuit of Delap, who also watched his new teammates win the Conference League last month.
"Growing up watching this club, I understand the stature of it and how incredible it has been over the years," Delap told Chelsea's in-house media team following confirmation of his arrival.
"I wanted to come here to win trophies. When I spoke to the club, everyone wanted to get back to the very top, and they have the quality and the players to do that. The hunger and desire to keep adding trophies, to take the club back to where it belongs, that is the main objective."
He added: "The most important thing for me last summer was going somewhere where I could play a lot of minutes. That was the opportunity I felt I needed, to go and express myself and show the player I am. Ipswich gave me that opportunity, which was so important, and I’m very grateful for that."
Having put pen to paper with the Blues, here are all of the details of Delap's summer move to Stamford Bridge.
Transfer fee
Chelsea have paid Ipswich Town a £30m fee for Delap after triggering his release clause.
Contract length
Delap has signed an initial six-year contract at Stamford Bridge until June 2031.