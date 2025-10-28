Liam Delap hands Chelsea major boost as Enzo Maresca confirms injury return vs Wolves

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that striker Liam Delap will be available for Wednesday's Carabao Cup fourth-round clash with Wolves.

After the devastating Premier League defeat to Sunderland last weekend, which ended Chelsea's four-match winning run, Maresca's side are hoping to bounce back with a win against Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

Maresca is expected to rotate his team heavily in midweek, with a visit to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in mind.

One of the players likely to be rested is Joao Pedro, whom Maresca said is currently nursing some minor injury, too.

It is, therefore, welcome news that Delap, who has been out since August due to a hamstring injury, is back in the team.

"Yes, he took part in the session yesterday and is available," the Italian said in Tuesday's press conference when speaking about Delap.

"90 minutes, no. Two months he has been out, so he needs to gradually be back to 100 per cent."

It is hardly a surprise that Delap is not ready to play a full 90-minute game yet, but Maresca still has other options for the number nine role.

Marc Guiu, who started against Sunderland last weekend, and Tyrique George are both available as options for this position.

IMAGO / Visionhaus

"We need to rotate," Maresca added about his team selection.

"We need to protect the players because if we go with the same 11, we are going to struggle during the season.

"Probably we will make some changes. I don't know how many, but we will make changes.

"I don't know if it's going to be nine or 10 like with Forest and Ajax, but for sure we will need to make some."

Aside from Joao Pedro, Maresca mentioned that Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are among the players whose fitness the club must "protect" due to their high workload.