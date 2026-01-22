Liam Rosenior's Chelsea make impressive club record in Champions League win over Pafos

Chelsea made club history with their composure in their 1-0 Champions League win over Cypriot side Pafos on Wednesday.

At a glance, Chelsea accomplished the bare minimum in their win over Pafos.

They are the heavy favourites heading into the match, and it took them 21 shot attempts to grab a late winner against the so-called lesser opponents.

That said, there were still some positives for the hosts in this game.

"What I like about the team today was the body language - they kept going," head coach Liam Rosenior told CBS Sports in his post-match interview.

"The body language didn't change, the energy in the team, the counter pressing... the press was really, really good.

"You want to score more goals, but at the end of the day, we're in a position now where we know if we win the next game (against Napoli), we're in the top eight."

As Rosenior highlighted, the Chelsea players were never fazed by Pafos' resilient defence that stopped the hosts' attack after attack until the final 15 minutes of the match.

Chelsea were very calm about it as well, as highlighted by their outstanding passing accuracy in this game.

According to Opta, Chelsea's passing accuracy against Pafos was at 94.5 per cent, the club's highest on record in the competition.

This also resulted in their dominating 71 per cent of the possession of the ball throughout the match.

Obviously, it would have been better if these accurate passes led to more goals, given that Chelsea only created three big chances, and there is still room for improvement.

That said, Chelsea secured their first Champions League win under Rosenior, currently sit eighth in the table, and are likely to bag the automatic qualification to the knock-out stages with a win over Napoli next week.