Liam Rosenior confirms Chelsea duo left out of squad just few hours before Arsenal defeat

Liam Rosenior explained a few surprise personnel absences in Chelsea's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

There were several key players missing from Chelsea's squad for the derby against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Moises Caicedo was serving a suspension, so his absence was obvious.

Cole Palmer, Malo Gusto, and Reece James were already doubtful for this game, so it was somewhat expected as well.

However, Rosenior admitted that he had planned to include Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens in his plans for this match.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

"We picked a team yesterday (Tuesday) and worked on our shape," Rosenior told BeIN Sports when speaking about Chelsea's surprise absences against Arsenal.

"But unfortunately, three, four hours before the game, Liam Delap had a temperature that he couldn't play. Jamie Gittens, the same.

"Hopefully, Cole, Malo, and Reece will be back in contention, and obviously, Caicedo was suspended.

"So, we've gone through it. We've kept ourselves with a good shout in the tie. Obviously disappointed to lose the game today, but a lot of good signs."

The Chelsea head coach added: "We lost him (Delap) in the hotel. He couldn't play; his temperature was way too high."

Chelsea will now have to shift their attention to Saturday's Premier League home fixture against Brentford.

The Blues currently sit eighth in the Premier League table, but are only two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool and fifth-placed Brentford.

Rosenior's side will have their chance to take their revenge on Arsenal in the second leg of the League Cup semifinals on February 3.